Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.