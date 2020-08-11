Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $218.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average of $186.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

