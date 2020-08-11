Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $794.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $673.01 and a 200-day moving average of $488.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $871.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.43.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. Insiders sold a total of 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

