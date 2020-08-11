Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NAPR opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.