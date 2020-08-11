Sigma Planning Corp Buys 881 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

XHE stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22.

