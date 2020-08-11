Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

