Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 8,572 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $372,311.50. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $384,034 and have sold 12,800 shares valued at $510,880. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of SYBT opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

