Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 116 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.