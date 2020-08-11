Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Siemens in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Siemens has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $15.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

