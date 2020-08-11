Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Declines By 10.3%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.