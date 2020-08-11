Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Chairman Sells $99,264.00 in Stock

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sanmina by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Sanmina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

