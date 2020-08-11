Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

