Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31,671.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,784.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

