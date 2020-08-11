Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

