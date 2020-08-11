Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,515 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 412,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,313,000 after acquiring an additional 302,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,045.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.62, for a total value of $556,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,086. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $229.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average of $194.02. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $231.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

