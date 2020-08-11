RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 140.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 362,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

