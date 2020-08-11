Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $725.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $716.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $620.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $627.96 and its 200-day moving average is $524.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,745.89. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,378 shares of company stock valued at $121,747,979. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

