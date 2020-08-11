Raymond James Boosts Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $165.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $151.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNV. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.63. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after buying an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after buying an additional 1,082,428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after buying an additional 1,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,249,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.