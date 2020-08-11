Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 139.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,391,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

