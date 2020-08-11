Raymond James & Associates Purchases 85,241 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 817,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 593,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

