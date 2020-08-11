Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 177.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Appian worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Appian by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Appian by 42.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after buying an additional 264,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 2,868 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $171,649.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $1,234,810. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

