Raymond James & Associates Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFPT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Proofpoint by 36.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 343.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.68.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

