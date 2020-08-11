Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $28,442,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,481,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,180.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 386,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 356,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

