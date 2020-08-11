Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,129 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Spire worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,112,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $14,120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Spire by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,774,000 after purchasing an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

