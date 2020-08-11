Raymond James & Associates Acquires 704 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after buying an additional 40,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 592,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.