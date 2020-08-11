Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

