Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells $81,500.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Jonathan Price sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE QTWO opened at $99.80 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $51,492,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth $24,196,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Q2 by 56.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,314,000 after buying an additional 173,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.