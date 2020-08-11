PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $208,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

