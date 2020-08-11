Prudential PLC Invests $153,000 in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $3,558,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 190,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 23,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MOS opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

