Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.