Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.28. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $22.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

