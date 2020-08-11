Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $650,302,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $524,412,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after buying an additional 634,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.18.

PXD stock opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.