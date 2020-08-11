Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSNL. ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $1,009,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Personalis by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

