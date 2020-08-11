PAX Financial Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,148.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,997.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,379.28. The stock has a market cap of $1,586.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

