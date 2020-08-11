Paul Frank Matysek Sells 30,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$93,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,869,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,851,794.79.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 50,000 shares of Nano One Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$155,500.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 16.03 and a current ratio of 16.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31. Nano One Materials Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82.

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

