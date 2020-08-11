Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $224.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $197.60 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,421,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.