Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Yandex by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 393,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Yandex by 864,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX opened at $59.16 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.