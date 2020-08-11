Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yandex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Yandex by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 393,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Yandex by 864,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of YNDX opened at $59.16 on Friday. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
