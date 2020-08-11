Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,014 shares of company stock valued at $35,163,799. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

