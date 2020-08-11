Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $212,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 168.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter.

QTS opened at $71.38 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -230.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,535,324.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,886 shares of company stock worth $4,929,369 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

