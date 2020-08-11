Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,823,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.