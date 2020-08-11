Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $123.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

