Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $101.75 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 249,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $19,243,780.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229,577 shares of company stock worth $942,998,703. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.