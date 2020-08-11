Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,846,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $360,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

