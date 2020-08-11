Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

Shares of TRV opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

