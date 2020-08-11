Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 76.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 27.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $138.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

