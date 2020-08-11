Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $395,559. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.