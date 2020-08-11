Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after buying an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $33,391,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $9,218,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,447 shares of company stock worth $93,458,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

