Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 33.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

