Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $196.01 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.54. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

