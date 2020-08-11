Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $233,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,859 shares of company stock worth $9,221,844 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.30. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

